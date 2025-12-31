PM Modi greets citizens on the 2nd anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, calling it a 'divine festival'. He recalls the fulfillment of a 5-century-old resolve. Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Ayodhya temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha and said that the anniversary is a divine festival of our faith and traditions. PM Modi also emphasised that this is the first time the "dharma dhwaja", which was hoisted last month, is witnessing to the consecration of Ram Lalla.

PM Modi's Message to Ram Devotees

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is being celebrated on the sacred land of Ayodhya Ji. This anniversary is a divine festival of our faith and traditions. On this holy and pure occasion, from the side of all Ram devotees of the country and abroad, my crores of salutations and obeisance at the feet of Lord Shri Ram! My infinite best wishes to all the countrymen."

"By the boundless grace and blessings of Lord Shri Ram, the five-century-old resolve of countless Ram devotees has been fulfilled. Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's flag of dharma is bearing witness to the consecration of Ram Lalla on the twelfth day. It is my good fortune that last month I had the auspicious opportunity to participate in the sacred establishment of this flag," he added. अयोध्या जी की पावन धरा पर आज रामलला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा की द्वितीय वर्षगांठ मनाई जा रही है। ये वर्षगांठ हमारी आस्था और संस्कारों का एक दिव्य उत्सव है। इस पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर देश-विदेश के सभी रामभक्तों की ओर से प्रभु श्री राम के चरणों में मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन और वंदन! समस्त देशवासियों… pic.twitter.com/c1eY75MxDa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2025

PM Modi further wished that "the inspiration of the epitome of propriety may deepen the sentiment of service, dedication, and compassion in the heart of every citizen, which also becomes a strong foundation for building a prosperous and self-reliant India."

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath Offer Prayers in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occassion of Pratishtha Dwadashi and the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha. Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath also hoisted the flag at the Annapurna Temple and offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple.

'Pratishtha Dwadashi' Celebrations

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on January 22, 2024, at the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony', which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

On the second day of the Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav celebrations, various rituals were performed as part of the Yajna ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. These included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, and other sacred rites.

The second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha has further strengthened Ayodhya's position as a major spiritual and cultural centre, with devotees continuing to throng the holy city to seek the blessings of Lord Ram as the New Year begins. (ANI)