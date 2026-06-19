Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday. Other leaders like Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and the Congress party also wished the leader on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the Congress leader's good health and long life. "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote.

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Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life. @RahulGandhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2026 Posters were put up outside Indira Bhawan in the national capital, extending birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi will celebrate his 56th birthday today with party workers.

Wishes pour in for Congress leader

Leaders across the party have extended their birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended greetings, saying Gandhi's steadfast commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many. "Warm birthday wishes to our ever-inspiring leader Shri @RahulGandhi Ji. His steadfast commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many. Wishing him good health, happiness and strength as he continues his service to the nation and its people," Revanth Reddy in a post on X.

Warm birthday wishes to our ever inspiring leader Shri @RahulGandhi Ji. His steadfast commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many. Wishing him good health, happiness and strength as he continues his service to the… pic.twitter.com/oSMOsyDHYW — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 19, 2026 The official handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) wrote a worm greetings, highlighting his role and work in the party and for the country.

"In a world where most choose to stay silent, you have consistently chosen to speak up for what you believe is right. Your relentless fight against injustice, inequality and the misuse of power has inspired millions. You make people believe that politics is not just brutal pursuit for power but it is a powerful agent of change, can be principled and be guided by compassion. For an entire generation seeking honesty, empathy and hope, you have become Gen Z's voice: a leader who listens, understands, empowers and speaks for their aspirations. For a kinder, fairer India and a Mohabbat Ki Dukan in every heart. Wishing you strength and happiness always. Happy Birthday, Rahul Ji," the post read.

✨ 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐢 ✨ In a world where most choose to stay silent, you have consistently chosen to speak up for what you believe is right. Your relentless fight against injustice, inequality and the misuse of power has inspired… pic.twitter.com/GS99DKfQ43 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2026

About Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president. He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He was earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019. (ANI)