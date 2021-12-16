PM Modi expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday

  • Facebook
    As per the sources, the Prime Minister will have brunch with Uttar Pradesh party MPs tomorrow and a total of 40 MPs have been invited.
     

    Lucknow, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 9:34 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday, according to various reports suggest. As per the source, the Prime Minister will have brunch with Uttar Pradesh party MPs tomorrow and a total of 40 MPs have been invited. On Monday, the Prime Minister dedicated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary seat. On Tuesday, he presided over a gathering of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in Varanasi to discuss "good governance practises." These meetings come ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, which are scheduled for early next year.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bharatiya Janata Party legislators from the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala for breakfast on Thursday, pushing them to visit the recently opened Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor. The Prime Minister stated that "the majesty and spirituality of Kashi can only be appreciated by visiting it" and invited the MPs to explore other amenities like the restored Banaras railway station, which lies within his constituency.

    According to various media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh four more times this month for official duties ahead of the election model code of conduct. On December 18, the Prime Minister will be at Shahjahanpur to lay the groundwork for Uttar Pradesh's longest Ganga Expressway project, expected to be completed by 2025. The road will go across 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh, from west to east, and the state has purchased 94 per cent of the 7,386 hectares needed for the project. The project would cost Rs 36,230 crore, and bids have been received. On December 21, the Prime Minister will address a large assembly of women employed by the Uttar Pradesh government in Prayagraj. Over two lakh female employees from around the state would be present during the event. On December 23, the Prime Minister will return to Varanasi to speak at a conference about his vision for the agriculture industry and farmers.
     

