PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win, congratulates Rohit Sharma for 'splendid' captaincy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dialed Team India to congratulate the players for the team's historic win in the T20 World Cup. He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his "splendid captaincy" and praised Virat Kohli for his performance in the final match.

The prime minister also lauded Kohli for his innings in the final as well as contribution to Indian cricket. He appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Surya Kumar Yadav for his crucial catch, which likely turned the tide. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution.

Modi also thanked India’s head coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution.

