PM Modi dials Russian President Putin, appeals for dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone on Thursday night during which the latter is believed to have touched upon recent developments regarding Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi, during his conversation with Putin, reiterated his long-standing conviction that differences between NATO and Russia can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

Urging Putin to make concerted efforts to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, Prime Minister Modi 'appealed for an immediate cessation of violence'.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi also raised India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students. He, according to the PMO, told the Russian President that New Delhi attaches the highest priority to the safe exit of its citizens from the conflict zone and return to India.

The two leaders further agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the PMO said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Ambassador in India had sought India’s help in de-escalation of the war Russia has carried out in Donetsk and Luhansk republics on Thursday morning.

A few days ago, Russia has recognized these two regions as independent countries, which were primarily parts of Eastern Ukraine. The regions were experiencing rebel from a section of Russian-speaking people since 2014.

Soon after their recognition by the Putin administration, the rebels from these two regions urged the Russian government to provide military assistance to deal with Ukrainian armed forces.

While the United Nations Security Council was debating on the current situation in Ukraine, Putin announced to carry out military operations in these two regions at the same time on Thursday.

A number of global leaders condemned Russia’s action of invading Eastern Ukraine while India maintained its neutral stance on the issue.

It must be noted that in a week's time, the UNSC has held the meeting on Ukraine issues twice. On Friday, the US will put forward a resolution against the Russians in the United Nations Security Council. The resolution would be to condemn Russia’s aggression against Kyiv.

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Modi held a ninety-minute meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. During the CCS meeting, the Prime Minister specifically said that the Ministry of External Affairs should do everything possible in coordination with other ministries involved.

Briefing media persons after the CCS meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla was quoted as saying, "Some sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the UK, US, Australia, Japan among others. We have to see what impacts these sanctions will have on our interests. Any sanctions will have an impact on our relationship, I think it would be correct to acknowledge that."

