ALERT: MEA teams head to land borders of Ukraine to evacuate Indians

To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, teams from the Indian External Affairs Ministry are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

The details of the teams are as follows

Hungary: Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine

i. S Ramji,

Mobile: +36305199944

Whatsapp: +917395983990

ii. Ankur

Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597

iii. Mohit Nagpal,

Mobile: +36302286566

Whatsapp: +918950493059

Poland: Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine

i. Pankaj Garg

Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105

Slovak Republic: Team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine

i. Manoj Kumar

Mobile: +421908025212

ii. Ivan Kozinka

Mobile: +421908458724

Romania: Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine

i. Gaushul Ansari

Mobile: +40731347728

ii. Uddeshya Priyadarshi

Mobile: +40724382287

iii. Andra Harionov

Mobile: +40763528454

iv. Marius Sima

Mobile: +40722220823

Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had informed that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuating Indian nationals. The Indian mission had asked all citizens to carry their passports and other relevant documents along with themselves at all times.

The Indian embassy had further said that it will give further information as soon as arrangements had been finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country.

Indian nationals were advised to closely monitor the Embassy website and social media posts for updates. Besides, the embassy had also given out details of active helplines for its nationals. The numbers are:

+38 0997300483

+38 0997300428

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

