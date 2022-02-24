  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ALERT: MEA teams head to land borders of Ukraine to evacuate Indians

    To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, teams from the Indian External Affairs Ministry are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

    MEA teams head to land borders of Ukraine to evacuate Indians
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 8:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, teams from the Indian External Affairs Ministry are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

    The details of the teams are as follows

    Hungary: Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine

    i. S Ramji, 
    Mobile: +36305199944 
    Whatsapp: +917395983990

    ii. Ankur 
    Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597 

    iii. Mohit Nagpal, 
    Mobile: +36302286566
    Whatsapp: +918950493059

    Poland: Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine

    i. Pankaj Garg
    Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105

    Slovak Republic: Team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine

    i. Manoj Kumar
    Mobile: +421908025212

    ii. Ivan Kozinka
    Mobile: +421908458724

    Romania: Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine

    i. Gaushul Ansari
    Mobile: +40731347728

    ii. Uddeshya Priyadarshi
    Mobile: +40724382287

    iii. Andra Harionov
    Mobile: +40763528454

    iv. Marius Sima
    Mobile: +40722220823

    Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine. 

    Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had informed that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuating Indian nationals. The Indian mission had asked all citizens to carry their passports and other relevant documents along with themselves at all times.

    The Indian embassy had further said that it will give further information as soon as arrangements had been finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. 

    Indian nationals were advised to closely monitor the Embassy website and social media posts for updates. Besides, the embassy had also given out details of active helplines for its nationals. The numbers are:

    +38 0997300483
    +38 0997300428
    +38 0933980327
    +38 0635917881
    +38 0935046170

    Also Read: 'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine crisis PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight gcw

    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight

    Bihar Budget 2022 Know when will it be presented all about it gcw

    Bihar Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented; all about it

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

    Eight reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    War situation only in border, I'm safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help-dnm

    War situation only in border, I’m safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    Russia-Ukraine war: How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    Ukraine crisis PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight gcw

    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight

    Let history be a lesson: Ukrainian boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko warns Russia

    'Let history be a lesson': Ukrainian boxing icon Klitschko warns Russia

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Know the significance date and time all you need to know gcw

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Know the significance, date and time; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon