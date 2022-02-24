Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Feb 24, 2022, 8:14 PM IST

    As the situation in Ukraine remains volatile and Indian citizens and students remain stranded, one student, identified as Divyanshu Gehlot, who is the student president of Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University, spoke about the issues he and his fellow students are facing. 

    In a video message, Gehlot said the situation in the country is terrible, and Russia has been bombing almost every city now and then. He appealed to the Indian government Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate as the conditions across Ukraine is worsening. He further said the food across stores are over, there is no money left in ATM, and moreover, the flight was also cancelled.

    Another student in the video, Manvi Bhargava from Ivano Medical University, requested the Indian government to evacuate immediately as their lives were at risk.

    Another student, who had booked his flight back to India, faced various challenges to return to his house as his flight got cancelled after the Russian invasion. Another student informed that a missile attack happened at Ivano airport and requested authorities to initiate an immediate evacuation.

    Additionally, other students also urged the Indian government for the same, and the situation in Ukraine is not under control anymore.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy issued its third advisory on Indian-specific guidelines. In its most recent advisory, the embassy stated, "We are aware that air raid sirens or bomb warnings are being heard in some areas. If you find yourself in this situation, Google Maps provides a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros." It also instructed students and Indian nationals not to leave their homes unless necessary and to keep their identification with them at all times.

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    Also Read | NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw
    India News

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk
    World News

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk