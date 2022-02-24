'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

As the situation in Ukraine remains volatile and Indian citizens and students remain stranded, one student, identified as Divyanshu Gehlot, who is the student president of Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University, spoke about the issues he and his fellow students are facing.

In a video message, Gehlot said the situation in the country is terrible, and Russia has been bombing almost every city now and then. He appealed to the Indian government Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate as the conditions across Ukraine is worsening. He further said the food across stores are over, there is no money left in ATM, and moreover, the flight was also cancelled.

Another student in the video, Manvi Bhargava from Ivano Medical University, requested the Indian government to evacuate immediately as their lives were at risk.

Another student, who had booked his flight back to India, faced various challenges to return to his house as his flight got cancelled after the Russian invasion. Another student informed that a missile attack happened at Ivano airport and requested authorities to initiate an immediate evacuation.

Additionally, other students also urged the Indian government for the same, and the situation in Ukraine is not under control anymore.

#RussiaUkraineConflict: "No food in markets, no money in ATMs" - Indian students stranded in Ukraine send SOS to @MEAIndia. pic.twitter.com/GafFGzP5Cx — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy issued its third advisory on Indian-specific guidelines. In its most recent advisory, the embassy stated, "We are aware that air raid sirens or bomb warnings are being heard in some areas. If you find yourself in this situation, Google Maps provides a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros." It also instructed students and Indian nationals not to leave their homes unless necessary and to keep their identification with them at all times.

