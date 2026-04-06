PM Modi, at a Barpeta rally, accused Congress of supporting infiltrators in Assam. He alleged the party opposes action on illegal encroachments and wants laws to protect infiltrators, thereby endangering the indigenous population of the state.

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Supporting Infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his allegations against the Indian National Congress, accusing the party of supporting infiltrators in Assam and opposing action against illegal land encroachments. Addressing a public rally in Barpeta, the Prime Minister claimed that the Congress is attempting to introduce laws that could treat infiltrators as "victims," which, he said, would put the indigenous population of the state at risk. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is freeing such lands from every illegal encroachment. Congress is openly supporting infiltrators. Congress is opposing action against illegal encroachments. Congress wants to make such a law in Assam that if the word "infiltrator" is used, one could be jailed. Congress will declare infiltrators as victims in the law itself, and the majority of indigenous people here will face the threat of imprisonment," said PM Modi.

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Allegations of Encroachment on Sacred Satra Lands

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress had allowed infiltrators to occupy thousands of bighas of land belonging to the sacred Satras of Barpeta, including properties associated with revered Vaishnavite saints such as Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Damodardev and Haridev. "Barpeta is known as the land of our sacred Satras. The traditions of revered gurus like Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Damodardev, and Haridev are worthy of worship. This is our faith. But Congress handed over our faith to infiltrators. On thousands of bighas of land belonging to our sacred Satras, Congress allowed infiltrators to occupy it. Here, even a large portion of the land of Barpeta Satra was under illegal occupation. Congress allowed illegal encroachments on Assam's land," he said.

Congress Accused of Harming Assam's Culture for Power

Highlighting Assam's cultural and spiritual heritage, PM Modi also referred to the Hudum Puja of the Bodo community and the Bathou faith of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as examples of harmony between culture, nature and faith. He alleged that Congress prioritised political power over the interests of the state, which, according to him, has harmed Assam and its traditions. "For the sake of power, the Indian National Congress can do anything, and Assam has suffered greatly because of this. The Hudum Puja of our Bodo community and the Bathou faith of the Koch-Rajbongshi community are wonderful examples of the harmony between culture, nature, and faith," PM Modi added.

Assam is set to vote for its 126-member Assembly in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)