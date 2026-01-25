Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 131 recipients of the 2026 Padma Awards, including VS Achuthanandan, Dharmendra, and Shibu Soren for Padma Vibhushan. The awards honour excellence and service across diverse fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the Padma awardees, asserting that their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of the society. "Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society. The honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

131 Padma Awards Announced for 2026

Government announced 131 Padma awards for year 2026, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, actor Dharmendra and JMM founder Shibu Soren were awarded the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously). Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty and banker Uday Kotak were awarded the Padma Bhushan, a government statement said. Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was awarded Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.

Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Recipients

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the recipients of the Padma Awards and described them as torchbearers of social change who, through their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress across different fields. "Heartiest congratulations to the recipients of the Padma Awards announced today. They are the torchbearers of social change who, with their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress in different fields. These awards bear the signature of PM Narendra Modi's vision to turn People's Padma into a medium to strengthen the spirit of nation building by inspiring millions to follow the path of making social change for the better," said the 'X' post from Amit Shah.

Padma Vibhushan Awardees

According to a government statement today, the Padma Vibhushan awardees include Dharmendra Singh Deol (posthumous) for Art from Maharashtra; former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for Public Affairs from Kerala; violin maestro N Rajam for Art from Uttar Pradesh; eminent Malyalam journalist P Narayanan for Literature and Education from Kerala; as well as veteran left leader and former Kerala CM Achuthanandhan (posthumous) for Public Affairs. (ANI)