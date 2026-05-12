Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second term. The PM also wished the new ministers, noting this is the third consecutive term for the NDA government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he took oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second term. Calling it "a great day for Assam," PM Modi praised Sarma's work as an administrator and wished him success for the new term. He also congratulated ministers Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog after they took oath in the Assam government.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A great day for Assam! For the third consecutive time, the NDA Government assumes office. Congratulations to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji on taking oath. He has made a mark as a wonderful administrator and has done pioneering work for the state. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead."

A great day for Assam! For the third consecutive time, the NDA Government assumes office. Congratulations to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji on taking oath. He has made a mark as a wonderful administrator and has done pioneering work for the state. My best wishes to him for the… pic.twitter.com/WfBHleB7iM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2026

"Congratulations to Shri Rameswar Teli Ji, Shri Atul Bora Ji, Shri Charan Boro Ji and Smt. Ajanta Neog Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Assam Government. My best wishes to them as they work towards strengthening the growth trajectory of Assam," PM Modi wrote in another post.

Congratulations to Shri Rameswar Teli Ji, Shri Atul Bora Ji, Shri Charan Boro Ji and Smt. Ajanta Neog Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Assam Government. My best wishes to them as they work towards strengthening the growth trajectory of Assam.@Rameswar_Teli @ATULBORA2… pic.twitter.com/eqHO6mw1sI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2026

Sarma Takes Oath, Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term today. This will be the third NDA government in Assam. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was graced by the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

NDA's Commanding Victory in Assembly Polls

The BJP-led NDA delivered a commanding performance in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, securing a three-fourths majority. The alliance won 102 of the 126 Assembly seats, with both the AGP and BPF contributing 10 seats each.

Sarma also retained his constituency by a margin of more than 80,000 votes, further consolidating his stature as the BJP's tallest leader in the state. In his victory speech, he credited the "double-engine" government led by Prime Minister Modi for Assam's rapid transformation over the past decade. (ANI)