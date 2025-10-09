PM Modi congratulated “friend” Donald Trump for brokering a historic Gaza peace deal that ends two years of war. The leaders also discussed progress on trade talks and agreed to stay in close touch as Israel confirmed phase one of the ceasefire deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with his “friend” Donald Trump and congratulated him on the success of what he described as a “historic Gaza peace plan.”

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations."

“Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” the PM added.

The Indian leader’s remarks came shortly after Israel announced that “all parties” had signed the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza — a move widely hailed as a major breakthrough in ending one of the deadliest conflicts in recent history.

Israel Confirms First Phase Of Ceasefire Deal

Speaking from Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said the “final draft of phase one was signed this morning in Egypt by all parties to release all the hostages.”

“Now phase one stands very clear: all of our hostages, the living and the deceased, will be released 72 hours later, which will bring us to Monday,” Bedrosian told journalists.

According to Israeli officials, the ceasefire was expected to come into effect within 24 hours, while the full cabinet was scheduled to meet later on Thursday to approve the plan. Under the terms of the agreement, the Israeli military is to withdraw from Gaza and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas.

Trump’s ‘20-Point Peace Plan’ Shapes The Deal

The deal follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza unveiled last month by US President Donald Trump, marking his most ambitious foreign policy intervention since returning to office. Trump is expected to visit Jerusalem on Sunday and may also travel to Egypt — and possibly Gaza — to oversee the implementation of the first phase.

Trump’s proposal envisions a demilitarized Gaza and the eventual disarmament of Hamas. The plan also proposes that Gaza be governed temporarily by a transitional authority led by Trump himself, though this remains under discussion.

‘With God’s Help’: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring the hostages home “with God’s help” as Israel prepared to begin its troop withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas, meanwhile, submitted a list of 2,000 Palestinian prisoners it wants released, including 250 serving life sentences. However, Israeli officials clarified that prominent Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti would “not be part of this release.”

The conflict, now marking two years since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that killed 1,219 people in Israel, has left Gaza devastated and displaced millions. The UN has declared famine in the region, while an international probe has accused both Israel and Hamas of war crimes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire deal, saying, “The fighting must stop once and for all.”