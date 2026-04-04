PM Modi expressed confidence in a BJP-NDA victory in the Keralam assembly polls. Addressing a rally in Thiruvalla, he said the countdown for the LDF government's exit has begun and praised the public's support for the NDA alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA government will come to power in Keralam assembly polls and said people's faith in the NDA and the immense support from women is visible across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a rally here to shore up the BJP prospects in the assembly polls, PM Modi said the biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam. "I have come here before as well, but this time the winds of change are blowing in a different direction. The biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam. Voting will be held on April 9, and on May 4, the end of decades of misgovernance will be declared. It is now certain that the countdown to the exit of the LDF government has begun. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam," he said.

'Human Wall of Support for NDA'

The Prime Minister referred to the presence of large number of people while on his way to the rally venue. "Upon my arrival, I witnessed massive crowds lining the entire route to this venue. The Left speaks of human chains, but the people of Keralam have shown their love for the NDA by forming a human wall," he said.

"I recently had an extensive interaction with BJP Keralam karyakartas during the Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot campaign. Over 1,25,000 karyakartas from 5,000 Shakti Kendras across Keralam connected and shared their insights. One message was clear: Keralam has made up its mind to show the door to the LDF government," he added.

PM Endorses NDA Candidate Anoop Antony

PM Modi lauded Anoop Antony, the NDA candidate from the seat. "Keralam stands to gain in this election, though I may lose something personally. Anup, the NDA candidate, has worked with me for the past five years with unwavering dedication. He has been a trusted aide, quiet, sincere, and tireless, working round the clock. I felt that Keralam needs the service and energy of this young leader. Today, I entrust Anup to you, to serve the people of Keralam," he said.

'LDF, UDF Neglected Development'

PM Modi talked of the support extended by the Centre for the development of the state. "LDF and UDF governments have long neglected this region. The connecting roads are in a dilapidated condition. No new bridges have been built for years, and the state of the medical college is deeply concerning. With such a lack of basic infrastructure, it is clear how severely your quality of life has been affected," he said.

"When LDF and UDF were in power at the Centre, Keralam received far less. Under the Modi government, five times more funds have been allocated to the state compared to that period," he added.

Kerala will face polls on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4 along with that of polls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)