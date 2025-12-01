PM Modi condoled the deaths of 11 people in a bus collision in TN's Sivaganga, announcing ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased's kin and ₹50,000 for the injured from PMNRF. CM MK Stalin also announced a relief package of ₹3 lakh for victims.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives of atleast 11 people who died after two Tamil Nadu state transport corporation buses collided with each other in the state;s Sivaganga district a day earlier. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to be given to the each next of kin of deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Accident Details

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus travelling from Kangeyam to Karaikudi and another TN government bus travelling from Karaikudi to Dindigul collided head-on at around 5 pm on November 30. So far, 11 people have been declared dead, and more than 20 have been reported injured. The injured have been admitted for treatment at the Karaikudi Government Hospital, Tirupattur Government Hospital, and Sivagangai Government Hospital, the police said.

State Government Response

The district Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that Transport Minister Sivasankar and Cooperation Minister KR Periya Karuppan had visited the injured undergoing treatment at Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital. The ministers also paid respects to the deceased, garlanding their bodies.

The next of kin of the deceased also received ₹3 lakh each from state ministers Sivansakar and KR Periya Karuppan, as per the relief package announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin condoled the deaths in teh tragedy and said he had deputed Sivaganga District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to the accident spot immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support. (ANI)