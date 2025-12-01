Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, President Droupadi Murmu, and other political leaders extended greetings to Nagaland on its Statehood Day, wishing the state continued progress, prosperity, and peace and lauding its rich cultural heritage.

Leaders Extend Greetings on Nagaland Statehood Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's formation day. In a post on X, CM Dhami expressed hope for Nagaland to progress steadily toward prosperity and peace. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of Nagaland, enriched with diverse cultural heritage, rich traditions, and natural beauty, on the occasion of Statehood Day. May Nagaland continue to advance steadfastly on the path of progress, prosperity, and peace, this is my heartfelt wish," said CM Dhami.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Several political leaders across the country extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's formation day. President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to the people of Nagaland on its formation day and lauded the state for making commendable strides in its sustainable development. "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development. Its tribal diversity and unique heritage remain a source of pride. I wish the people of Nagaland a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," said President Murmu.

National Leaders Send Wishes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also conveyed greetings to Nagaland on its statehood day, describing the state's cultural heritage as a source of pride for the entire nation. "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland's vibrant cultural heritage and the gracious spirit of its people are a source of pride for the entire nation. Naga traditions reflect steadfastness, harmony and service, and continue to inspire all of us. Wishing Nagaland sustained progress, peace and prosperity in the years ahead," said CM Gupta

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while extending wishes, praised the state, describing it as a land of vibrant traditions, courageous spirit, and breathtaking landscapes. "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on state Foundation Day. A land known for its vibrant traditions, courageous spirit, and breathtaking landscapes, Nagaland continues to inspire with its rich cultural legacy. May the state march ahead with greater progress, harmony, and opportunities for its youth and communities. Best wishes for a prosperous future to all," said Speaker Om Birla.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also extended his greetings and wished for Nagaland's sustainable growth. "Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India's diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage," said Gandhi.

Nagaland CM Honours State Leaders

On the occasion of Nagaland Statehood Day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio honoured state leaders for their efforts in safeguarding Nagaland's rights and identity. "Warm greetings on our 63rd #StatehoodDay. We honour our leaders who safeguarded our rights & identity, & the visionaries who shaped our future. Let us work together for a prosperous, inclusive, & sustainable Nagaland, reaffirming our commitment to its progress & well-being," said Rio.

A Historic Day

Nagaland's Statehood Day is celebrated every year on December 1, marking its establishment as the 16th state of India in 1963. (ANI)