Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala slammed Chirag Paswan's "speed breaker" remark, stating the Opposition's job is to ensure discussions on key issues like the Delhi blast, air pollution, and electoral roll revisions during the short Winter Session.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala on Monday hit back at Union Minister Chirag Paswan for calling the Opposition a "speed breaker" in the Parliament, saying that the Opposition wants to ensure discussions on important issues.

Speaking to ANI, Chamala questioned the short duration of the Winter Session, claiming that the session is called for 15 days to not allow the Opposition parties to speak. The Winter Session will begin on Monday, December 1 and will conclude on December 19 with 15 seatings. He said, "If at all, the NDA wanted to do a constructive parliamentary session, they would not have done it in 15 days. They want a quick one (session) on what they want. They do not want the Opposition to talk. Our job is not to become speed breakers, but to ensure important issues are discussed."

Jibe at Bihar Polls Victory

Taking a jibe at Paswan after the NDA registered a landslide victory in Bihar, the Congress leader called for a discussion on the election results after the government transferred Rs 10,000 to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. "Chirag Paswan would have been celebrating his recent victory. What people think about that victory, we all know. And this is what we need to discuss: how the victory happened, and how they transferred Rs 10,000 into the women's account to provoke voters. This has to be discussed: if this will continue, which party is going to exist in this country? The NDA partners will talk about whatever they want, but we will focus on working for the people of this country and discussing the burning issues," Kiran Kumar Chamala said.

Paswan Calls Opposition 'Speed Breakers'

Earlier on Sunday, Chirag Paswan had called the Opposition parties "speed breakers" following the disruptions in the Houses during the Monsoon Session. Paswan told reporters, "As the Parliament session begins tomorrow, I believe the opposition will once again try to become a speed breaker. Just as they attempted to disrupt the monsoon session, their only aim now is they neither cooperate nor allow others to work. The opposition is in this role both in Bihar and at the Centre. The opposition neither wants to cooperate nor is it permitted to do so. This mindset is wrong."

Key Issues for Winter Session

Further, Congress MP Chamala highlighted the Delhi November 10 blast, which killed 15 people, the air quality in the national capital and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the 12 States and Union Territories as the main issues, and demanded discussions in the Parliament. He said, "The BJP does not want to really discuss the issues in the Parliament. The Delhi car blast should be discussed as a major issue, given the security of the people... I saw in Delhi that the AQI is up to 272, and I heard it was nearly 390 in the last week. This should be discussed. The other thing is that people are frustrated in every state because of the natural disasters."

"What will we discuss in 15 days? Is the present government derailing or safeguarding it? Deleting the votes (in SIR) without the individual's knowledge or marginalising them to ensure the opposition does not get votes is not the right thing. What happened in Bihar can happen in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, which are going to have elections," Chamala added.

Delhi blast, air pollution and SIR exercise in the nation are the issues the Opposition is planning to flag in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Earlier today, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing SIR of voter lists. (ANI)