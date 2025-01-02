PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a terrorist attack in New Orleans, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran, killed 15 and injured 30.

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 7:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the devastating terrorist attack in New Orleans, where a truck rammed into a crowd of New Year's revellers, killing 15 people and injuring at least 30 others.

The attacker, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, intentionally drove his truck into the crowd on Bourbon Street and Canal Street before opening fire. He was later killed in a shootout with police.

Investigations revealed that Jabbar had an ISIS flag on his truck, suggesting a possible terrorist motive. The FBI is probing the incident as a terrorist attack, with authorities suspecting that Jabbar may have had assistance from others.

PM Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims, hoping they would "find strength and solace" following the tragedy. His tweet read, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy."

Shamsud-Din Jabbar held the rank of staff sergeant in the US Army and was a regular soldier from March 2017 to January 2015 and then served as Army Reserve from January 2015 to July 2020.

