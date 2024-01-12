Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (WATCH)

    PM Modi participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at the Kalaram temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday. He also appealed the people to carry out Swachhata activities at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 'Swachhata Abhiyan' on Friday at the Kalaram temple in Nashik, Maharashtra, before formally inauguration the 21.8-kilometer Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), the longest sea bridge in India. 

    PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kalaram temple and listened to the verses of 'Bhavartha Ramayana' written in Marathi by Sant Eknath. Earlier in the day, he paid floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik on his birth anniversary.

    He also held a mega roadshow in Maharashtra's Nashik ahead of the inauguration of the National Youth Festival this morning. PM Modi - accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - visited the Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow.

    Later, addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Nashik's Tapovan Ground, the Prime Minister urged people to take out cleaning efforts at temples throughout the nation ahead of the dedication of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22.

    Referring to 'Amrit Kaal' as the 'golden age' for the nation's young, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India's youth strength was the reason it ranked among the top 5 global economies. "India is among the top 3 start-up systems in the world. India is making new innovations, India is filing record patents...the youth of the country is behind all of this...Amrit Kaal is a golden era for the youth of the country," PM Modi said.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
