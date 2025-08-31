Chinese President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the port city of Tianjin on Sunday. It is PM Modi's first visit to China in more than seven years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the port city of Tianjin on Sunday, Chinese state media reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Saturday evening in the city, his first visit to China in more than seven years.

He arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin after his two-day visit to Japan. In the evening of August 31, a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin.

After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

PM Modi posted on social media soon after landing, "Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders."

Earlier, PM Modi was awarded a warm cultural welcome at his hotel, where artistes performed Indian classical music and dance, symbolising goodwill between the two countries.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005. During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also be attending the summit.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit on August 18 and August 19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

