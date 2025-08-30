Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India’s support amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, discussed ceasefire efforts ahead of SCO summit, and highlighted bilateral ties with plans for future visits.

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for their recent phone conversation, which focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, its humanitarian impact, and efforts to restore peace and stability. In a statement, President Zelenskyy said, “We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction.” Zelenskyy highlighted discussions with former US President Donald Trump in Washington, which included European leaders, describing them as “productive and important” and emphasizing a shared vision among partners on achieving a real and lasting peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a diplomatic resolution.

“Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal — only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people,” Zelenskyy said. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for his condolences to the families of the victims. Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Zelenskyy confirmed that India is coordinating efforts to push for an immediate ceasefire, stressing that “it is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire.” He added that India is ready to make the necessary efforts and send the appropriate signals to Russia and other leaders during meetings on the summit sidelines.

The leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral relations, preparations for official visits, and plans to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. Zelenskyy noted the untapped potential in Ukraine-India ties and expressed his willingness to meet Prime Minister Modi in the near future.