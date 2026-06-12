PM Modi celebrated '12 Years of Nari Shakti', praising women's role in various sectors like education, healthcare, and science. He stressed that the NDA government's efforts have created an environment for women to realise their full potential.

PM Modi on '12 Years of Nari Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated "12 Years of Nari Shakti", emphasising the steps and initiatives taken towards strengthening women's empowerment by the government under his leadership. In an 'X' post, PM Modi stated that it reflected the prominent role being played by women across education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance. He further stressed that the efforts being made to ensure women's empowerment are deeply rooted and have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building.

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"Over the last 12 years, the NDA Government has worked to further women-led development. And, this is visible across sectors. From financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors. The efforts of the NDA Government are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment. They have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building," said PM Modi.

Focus on Emerging Sectors and Financial Independence

The Prime Minister also praised the growing participation and interest of women towards developing drone technology, which has opened new avenues of opportunity and transformed the development landscape across the nation. "I am particularly happy to see India's Nari Shakti make a mark in sectors like science, space and innovation. Their growing participation in emerging fields such as drone technology is opening new avenues of opportunity and transforming development landscape across the nation. Our Government is actively supporting Self Help Groups, which are going a long way in making women financially independent," he added.

NDA Leaders Hail Modi's Tenure

The remarks come after leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi to congratulate PM Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, making him India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years. (ANI)