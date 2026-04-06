In Hojai, Assam, PM Modi cautioned against Congress, highlighting his govt's stable fuel prices amid global crises, unlike hikes in Congress-ruled states. He also vowed to protect Assam from infiltration and ensure citizens' welfare.

PM Modi on Fuel Prices and Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned the public against the Congress, citing the ongoing crisis in West Asia and emphasising his government's commitment to keeping petrol and diesel prices stable. Addressing a public rally in Hojai, he said that despite a major global crisis, fuel prices have not been allowed to rise in India. In contrast, he pointed out that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh increased petrol and diesel prices. He criticised this as a pattern where promises of relief are made before elections, but policies after elections burden the public. He urged the people of Assam to remain cautious.

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"Despite such a big global crisis, petrol and diesel prices have not been allowed to rise in the country. But the Congress government in Himachal increased the prices of petrol and diesel. This means that before elections this royal family talks about relief to the people, but after elections they put the people into difficulty. That is why every family in Assam must remain very careful of them," said the Prime Minister.

Prioritizing Citizen Welfare Amid Crisis

He further stated that the Middle East crisis has created challenges worldwide, but the BJP government continues to prioritize citizens' welfare. He stressed that protecting the poor, middle class, and farmers from the impact of global crises remains a key focus. "Due to the Middle East crisis, there are problems across the world. But even during this global crisis, the BJP government is working in the interest of the citizens. Our priority has been that the burden of the global crisis should not fall on the poor, the middle class and the farmers, and this remains our priority even today," he said.

Warning Against Infiltration in Assam

The Prime Minister also spoke about infiltration, linking it to issues of livelihood, identity, and security. He said the BJP-NDA alliance is working to safeguard Assam from population imbalance and asserted that every vote for the BJP would help prevent infiltration and protect the state's identity. "The problem of infiltration is linked with livelihood, identity and security. BJP-NDA is trying to protect Assam from population imbalance. Every vote given to BJP will help keep infiltrators away and protect Assam's identity," he said.

In Hojai, BJP's Shiladitya Dev is pitted against Congress' Jhilli Chowdhury. The seat is currently held by BJP MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh. The polling for all 126 constituencies in the Assam Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)