PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Kochi as part of his two-day visit to Kerala. After landing at the Naval airbase, PM Modi started his mega road show for the first time in Kerala till Sacred Heart College in Thevara.

PM Modi stepped down from his vehicle and started walking by waving at the people for their presence and support. He is seen wearing Kerala's traditional attire, the white shirt and mundu (dhoti).

This is the first time that PM Modi has held a mega road show in Kerala and people can be seen showering flowers on the Prime Minister. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been waiting for a few hours now awaiting his arrival.

PM Modi will take part in his first unofficial event in Kerala in Yuvam 2023 conclave. In the biggest youth summit, the aim is to interact directly with the youths of Kerala. The program is organized by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala, a voluntary organization. Organizers claim that more than one lakh people have registered so far. The programme will feature experts from many societal sectors.

Tight security has been arranged in the city prior to Prime Minister's visit.

BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, Anil Antony, former MP Suresh Gopi and prominent faces from the Malayalam film industry like Unni Mukundan, Vijay Yesudas, KS Harisankar, Navya Nair and Aparna Balamurali are present on the occasion.

