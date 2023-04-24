Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him

    PM Modi started his mega road show for the first time in Kerala till Sacred Heart College in Thevara.
     

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Kochi as part of his two-day visit to Kerala. After landing at the Naval airbase, PM Modi started his mega road show for the first time in Kerala till Sacred Heart College in Thevara.

    PM Modi stepped down from his vehicle and started walking by waving at the people for their presence and support. He is seen wearing Kerala's traditional attire, the white shirt and mundu (dhoti). 

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him anr

    This is the first time that PM Modi has held a mega road show in Kerala and people can be seen showering flowers on the Prime Minister. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been waiting for a few hours now awaiting his arrival. 

    PM Modi will take part in his first unofficial event in Kerala in Yuvam 2023 conclave. In the biggest youth summit, the aim is to interact directly with the youths of Kerala. The program is organized by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala, a voluntary organization. Organizers claim that more than one lakh people have registered so far. The programme will feature experts from many societal sectors.

    Tight security has been arranged in the city prior to Prime Minister's visit. 

    BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, Anil Antony, former MP Suresh Gopi and prominent faces from the Malayalam film industry like Unni Mukundan, Vijay Yesudas, KS Harisankar, Navya Nair and Aparna Balamurali are present on the occasion.
     

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sudan crisis India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded gcw

    Sudan crisis: India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded

    No liquor at TN wedding halls Minister clears air on special license to serve alcohol AJR

    'No liquor at TN wedding halls': Minister clears air on 'special license' to serve alcohol

    No curfew no danga UP main sab changa UP CM Yogi Adityanath video goes viral gcw

    'No curfew, no danga, UP main sab changa': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral

    Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1 anr

    Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1

    TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception AJR

    TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception

    Recent Stories

    Ministry stalls May 7 WFI Elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls-ayh

    Ministry stalls May 7 WFI Elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

    Sudan crisis India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded gcw

    Sudan crisis: India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded

    No liquor at TN wedding halls Minister clears air on special license to serve alcohol AJR

    'No liquor at TN wedding halls': Minister clears air on 'special license' to serve alcohol

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon