Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India had achieved a 7.8 per cent GDP growth despite “challenges created by economic selfishness,” a pointed remark seen as a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the fourth edition of the 'Semicon India' in the national conference and delivered a strong message that the world trusts India and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.

Noting the presence of dignitaries at the conference, including experts and representation of more than 40-50 countries as well as India’s youth power, PM Modi said, “Today am here with the confidence that the world trusts India, the world believes in India and the world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.” He further said, "We are ready to welcome all the investors...The day is not far when the world will say, Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World..."

Referring to India’s GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, PM Modi said that the country has performed better than every expectation and prediction even when every economy was facing challenges “stemming from economic selfishness.”

“The GDP numbers of the first quarter of this year has come out recently, India has once again perfomed better than every expectation and prediction. When every economy have concerns, facing challenges stemmed from economic selfishness, even in those times India has achieved a 7.8 per cent growth. This growth is in every sector,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the last century was shaped by oil but the power in this century belongs to semiconductor chips.

“It is said in the semiconductor world that oil was black gold, but chips (semiconductors) are digital diamonds. Our last century was shaped by oil... But the power of the 21st century is limited to a small chip. This chip has the power to accelerate the development of the world,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that India is now moving beyond the backend to become a full-stack semiconductor nation. "The day is not far when India's smallest chip will drive the biggest change in the world. Our journey started late, but nothing can stop us now...." he said.

PM detailed the progress of the Semicon India program starting from 2021. "By the year 2023, India's first semiconductor plant was approved. In 2024, we approved additional plants. In 2025, we cleared five additional projects. Overall, an investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore is being made in ten semiconductor projects. This shows the world's growing trust in India...We have implemented the National Single Window System. Through this, all the approvals from the Centre and the states are being received on a single platform. As a result, our investors are now freed from a significant amount of paperwork..."

Further, he emphasised that in this industry speed is paramount and that “the less there is paperwork, the more there will be wafer work.”

“Our journey in this sector began late, but nothing can stop us now,” he said, adding that commercial chips would roll out of India this year.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday presented the first made-in-India chip to Prime Minister Narendra ModiVaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips of four approved projects to PM Modi.

'Semicon India - 2025', the three-day conference is aimed at catalysing India's Semiconductor ecosystem and will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

The conference features sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, and other topics.

Over 20,750 attendees are expected to participate, including more than 2,500 delegates from 48 countries, over 150 speakers, including 50 global leaders, and more than 350 exhibitors. It will also include roundtable discussions from 6 countries, country pavilions, and dedicated pavilions for Workforce Development & Start-Ups, among others.

