PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 20) asked his party colleagues to mark 2023 as the year of the millet. The Prime Minister was addressing the BJP lawmakers at the parliamentary party meeting. It can be seen that PM Modi is focusing on popularising use of the grains, underlining its health benefits and how beneficial it will be for farmers as well.

It is reportedly said that all MPs have been asked to make a millet calendar for the next year to popularise its use.

The Prime Minister also urged the lawmakers to ensure sporting events in their respective constituencies. He particularly spoke about the need to promote Kabbadi. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a presentation at the G20 summit.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had instructed the party colleagues to ensure that the summit is used as a platform to promote Indian culture and diversity.

Other prominent BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan were present in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The most important point is that the International Millet Year 2023 is being celebrated on the insistence of the letter written by the Government of India to the UN."

"PM Modi gave 2 aspects on this matter. First, we can promote an ongoing nutrition campaign through millet. Second, the prime minister also said that millet items can be placed for G20 guests at dinners or wherever possible so that they can understand the importance of millet," he added.

Last week, PM Modi was given a warm welcome at the BJP's Parliamentary meeting which was held to chalk-out the strategy for the discussion on Indo-China clash and other issues in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.