    J&K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

    An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the wee hours at the Munjh Marg of the Shopian district. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had received information about the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in the area. 
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    At the latest, security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the police, they were local recruits, and two were involved in killing two civilians in the Union territory. 

    The officer further stated that one of the terrorists, Lateef Lone, was responsible for the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bharat. Umer Nazir, another one, was involved in Till Bahadur Thapa's murder, who was from Nepal, as per the police tweet. 

     

    The encounter ensued when the security forces carried out an anti-terrorist operation in the Munje Marg region early on Tuesday. From the encounter site, a rifle and two pistols were recovered. 

    Following the senior official tweet, "Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, who was involved in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat, and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, who was involved in the murder of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered: ADGP Kashmir." 

    Since last year, Kashmir has seen a wave of targeted killings, with many victims being migrant workers or Kashmir Pandits. According to the Army, the most recent instance involved two civilian deaths caused by terrorist gunfire last week.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
