    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 28) arrived at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad to meet his mother Heeraba, who was admitted to a hospital today. Heeraba's condition is stable, the hospital said in a statement.

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, security was beefed up around the hospital. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Shrivastava issued a notification banning the flying of drones and other aircraft.

    Also read: PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details

    The Commissioner also imposed the ban on flying remote-controlled drones, quadcopters, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hang gliders, paragliders, para motors, hot air balloons and para jumping citing security reasons. The ban has been enforced from 2 pm till midnight.

    The news of Heeraba Modi's hospitalisation comes a day after PM Modi's younger brother, Prahlad Modi met with a car accident in Mysuru, Karnataka.

    It is reportedly said that Prahlad Modi was traveling to Bandipur along with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the divider near Mysuru, Karnataka. 

    Also read: Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Prahlad Modi along with his family have been admitted to JSS Hospital for treatment, however, it is said that they sustained minor injuries and are currently safe. 

    Heeraben Modi turned a centenarian this year. PM Modi had also penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
