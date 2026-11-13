Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid from the PMNRF following a fatal head-on collision in Assam's Golaghat district that killed 24 people. National and state leaders have expressed deep condolences to the affected families.

PM Modi Announces Relief After Fatal Assam Road Collision Tragedy

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance for the victims of a catastrophic road collision in Assam’s Golaghat district, leading national and state leaders in expressing profound grief over the disaster. The fatal crash occurred on Friday in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, where a passenger vehicle collided head-on with a container truck, resulting in at least 23 fatalities and multiple injuries.

In the wake of the tragedy, PM Modi, in a post on X, announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to support affected families. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the mishap in Golaghat district of Assam. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PM stated.

Following the Prime Minister's lead, the President of India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conveyed their deepest condolences to the grieving families. Echoing the collective national shock, the President Droupadi Murmu released a formal statement on X emphasising the profound gravity of the disaster. She wrote, "The news of the deaths in a road accident in Kaziranga, Assam, is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

Adding to this chorus of high-level support, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the immense emotional toll of the highway disaster on families, bridging the federal response with personal empathy. "Deeply anguished by the tragic accident in Kaziranga, Assam. The loss of precious lives in this unfortunate incident is heartbreaking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. No words can truly ease the pain of losing loved ones. May they find the strength and courage to endure this difficult time. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Transitioning from federal expressions of grief to the regional administrative leadership, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya reflected the local devastation, calling it an event that had shaken the entire state structure: According to a press release, in his condolence message, the Governor said that he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident, which had shaken the entire state, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Acharya also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. He prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bestow strength, courage and fortitude upon the bereaved families to endure this immense loss.

The remarks came after multiple fatalities were feared following the head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said. At least 24 people were killed following a severe head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a container truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday. The tragedy occurred in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said.

State Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora, who rushed to the accident site to personally oversee rescue and relief operations, provided an update over the phone regarding the casualties and medical response. "24 people died in the accident so far, and 11 injured persons were shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital," Bora told ANI, adding that other survivors receiving medical attention "were admitted at Bokakhat Civil Hospital." Police officials confirmed that several other individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further details are awaited.