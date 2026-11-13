Four youths were arrested within six hours in Nainital for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in a hotel. Mukhani police registered a case immediately after the family's complaint, and an investigation is underway.

Nainital Gang Rape Case: Four Accused Arrested Within Six Hours By Police

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in the Mukhani area of Nainital, following which police arrested all four accused within six hours of receiving a complaint from the victim's family. According to police, one of the arrested accused had previously contested student union elections at MBPG Degree College in Haldwani on an ABVP ticket.

In a self-recorded video byte, Nainital SSP Manjunath TC said the victim's family approached the Mukhani police station late at night and submitted a written complaint alleging that four youths had intimidated and lured their minor daughter before taking her to a hotel, where they allegedly gang-raped her. Taking serious note of the complaint, the Mukhani police registered a case under relevant sections of law on the SSP's directions. The SSP also instructed the police team to ensure the prompt arrest of the accused.

Subsequently, a police team led by Mukhani Station House Officer (SHO) Sushil Joshi launched an operation and arrested all four named accused within six hours of receiving the complaint. In a self-recorded video, SSP Manjunath TC said, "In Mukhani Dhanakshetra, a victim's family, the parents of a minor girl, came to Mukhani Kotwali and submitted a letter. In that letter, it is clearly written that four boys threatened the 16-year-old girl and took her to Hotel Trishul in Mukhani. There, they committed a heinous act with that minor girl. Basically, they threatened her and formed a physical relationship with her. This is a very heinous and serious matter. We have taken up this case."

"We have issued an immediate and urgent order to the Station House Officers (SHOs) to file an FIR right away. As a result, we have promptly filed an FIR. In the preliminary investigation, we utilised CCTV footage and examined the location where the incident occurred, confirming that it took place there. We will now proceed with medical tests and further investigations," he added. (ANI)