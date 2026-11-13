Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended the National Bandana Parba in Mayurbhanj. He praised the Kudmi community's cultural heritage, agricultural traditions, and efforts to promote the Kurmali language while emphasizing environmental protection.

Odisha CM Attends National Bandana Parba of Kudmi Samaj in Mayurbhanj

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday attended the National Bandana Parba of Kudmi Samaj at Barasahi in Mayurbhanj, highlighting the community's agricultural traditions, cultural heritage and practices of worshipping cattle and nature.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the Kudmi community, which has a significant presence across several states, had preserved its cultural traditions over generations. He noted that the community had settled in significant numbers across Odisha, particularly in Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Sundargarh.

The Chief Minister highlighted the community's traditional festivals, including Bandana Parba, and the importance of cattle worship, noting, "In my village, we also worship cows. The cow is a really important part of our society." He also praised the observance of Karma Puja as a message of environmental conservation.

Discussing government initiatives, Majhi confirmed that the state has recognised the Kurmali language and is actively working towards promoting its use in education at the village level. A local organiser, Keshav Krishna Mahato, also emphasised the festival's role in expressing gratitude towards nature and cattle.