Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings on Bhai Dooj, celebrating the sacred bond between siblings as the festival is observed with traditional fervor and rituals across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand CM Extend Bhai Dooj Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to people across the country on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, describing the festival as a symbol of the sweetness and warmth of the loving bond between brothers and sisters. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the sacred festival symbolises the deep bond shared by brothers and sisters and wished everyone happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion. "Heartfelt wishes to my family members across the country on Bhai Dooj. This sacred festival symbolises the sweetness and warmth of the loving and deep bond between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone happiness and prosperity," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Bhai Dooj. In a post on X, Dhami described the festival as a symbol of the unbreakable love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the sacred festival of Bhai Dooj, a symbol of the unbreakable love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters," Dhami wrote.

Significance of the Sibling Bond

He said the relationship between a brother and sister was one of the most precious bonds in life, rooted in love, a sense of belonging, mutual trust and unwavering devotion towards one another. "The bond between a brother and sister is one of the most precious relationships in life, rooted in love, a sense of belonging, mutual trust and unwavering devotion to one another," he said. Dhami also expressed hope that the sacred festival would bring happiness and prosperity into everyone’s lives. "May this sacred festival of Bhai Dooj bring happiness and prosperity into all your lives," he added.

Traditions and Mythology

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India under different names, marks the bond between brothers and sisters. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej, while in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bhai Tika. In Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta, and in the southern regions, particularly Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya.

According to mythology, the Goddess Yamuna fed her brother, Yamraj, at her home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Sisters apply a tilak to their brothers' foreheads and perform rituals such as fasting and puja to pray for their long and prosperous lives, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters. Bhai Dooj, similar in sentiment to Raksha Bandhan, is mentioned in several ancient Hindu scriptures as a celebration of the eternal love and bond between siblings.