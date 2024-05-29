Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi alleges 'conspiracy' behind Naveen Patnaik's sudden deteriorating health, pledges probe (WATCH)

    "Is there a conspiracy behind the sudden deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health? Is the lobby that is currently running the Patnaik government on his behalf responsible for the sudden deterioration of his health condition?" asked PM Modi.

    PM Modi alleges 'conspiracy' behind Naveen Patnaik's sudden deteriorating health, pledges probe (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a commitment that should the BJP come to power in Odisha, it would establish a committee to investigate the sudden decline in the health of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, suggesting the possibility of a conspiracy. Modi emphasized the potential formation of a full majority government at the Centre for the third consecutive term after a fifty-year interval.

    Addressing an election rally in Baripada, he said, "Is there a conspiracy behind the sudden deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health? Is the lobby that is currently running the Patnaik government on his behalf responsible for the sudden deterioration of his health condition?"

    "If the BJP forms the government in Odisha after the ongoing assembly elections, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the deterioration of Patnaik's health," Modi said.

    In an implied mention of BJD leader V K Pandian, who originates from Tamil Nadu and is known to be close to Patnaik, it was stated, "Entire Odisha wants an Odia chief minister."

    "People of Odisha have decided to put a full stop to the 25-year rule of the BJD in the state," he said.

    Modi emphasized that during his tenure, the Indian economy has ascended from the 11th to the 5th position over the past decade.

    The Prime Minister's comment regarding Patnaik's health condition followed a statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who alleged that Pandian had significant influence over even the hand movements of the Odisha CM.

    Sharing a video showing Patnaik's hand shaking while delivering a speech at a meeting and Pandian putting it on a table, Sarma said in a post on X, "This is a deeply distressing video. Shri V K Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen babu."

    Pandian, born in Tamil Nadu and educated in Delhi, commenced his career as a Punjab cadre IAS officer. However, he transitioned to the Odisha cadre following his marriage to an Odia woman. The BJP has consistently labeled him as an "outsider" in Odisha's political landscape.

    In response to Sarma's comment, Patnaik in a video message had said, "I believe the BJP which is known to make non-issues into issues, are discussing my hands. This will certainly not work."

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 2:50 PM IST
