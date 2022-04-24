Democracy has reached grassroots level in J&K, central schemes benefiting state: PM Modi

“I am here with a message of development. To give speed to development in J&K, projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today,” said PM Modi at Palli Village in Samba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently in Jammu and Kashmir to observe National Panchayati Raj Day and address gramme sabhas throughout the country. PM Modi will launch a slew of development programmes totaling more than Rs 20,000 crore. The Prime Minister will pay a visit to the Palli Panchayat in the Samba district.

Apart from his visits to border checkpoints, this will be PM Modi's first visit to the union territory since the abolition of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

Here are top highlights: