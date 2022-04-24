Democracy has reached grassroots level in J&K, central schemes benefiting state: PM Modi
“I am here with a message of development. To give speed to development in J&K, projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today,” said PM Modi at Palli Village in Samba.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently in Jammu and Kashmir to observe National Panchayati Raj Day and address gramme sabhas throughout the country. PM Modi will launch a slew of development programmes totaling more than Rs 20,000 crore. The Prime Minister will pay a visit to the Palli Panchayat in the Samba district.
Apart from his visits to border checkpoints, this will be PM Modi's first visit to the union territory since the abolition of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.
Here are top highlights:
- "Mother Earth has to be freed from chemicals. Therefore, if our village, our farmer will move towards natural farming, then the whole of humanity will be benefited. How can we encourage natural farming at the level of Gram Panchayat, for this also collective efforts are needed," added Modi.
- People on the ground have to be made aware about the initiative taken by the central government to save the country from malnutrition, anemia. Now the schemes in which rice is given by the government are being fortified: PM Modi.
- PM Modi said, "It is the effort of the government that the role of Panchayat should be more in planning and implementation of every project related to the development of the village. With this, Panchayat will emerge as an important link in the achievement of national resolutions."
- "When I speak about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to J&K," added Modi.
- He said a new story of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir as many private investors are interested to come to J&K.
- Be it democracy or resolution development, today Jammu and Kashmir is presenting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years, added PM Modi.
- Modi said Palli Panchayat is moving towards becoming the first Carbon Neutral Panchayat in the country.
- Projects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid here.
- "To give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, work is going on at a fast pace in the state. These efforts will provide employment to a large number of youths of Jammu and Kashmir," said PM.
- 100 Janaushadhi Kendras will become a medium to provide cheap medicines, cheap surgical items to the poor and middle class of Jammu and Kashmir: PM
- PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway & inaugurates the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba.
- Modi inaugurates the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crores.
- PM Modi lays the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project & 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District.
- L-G Mannoj Sinha: PM Modi has announced a new industrial initiative for J&K. Since independence, just Rs 15,000 crore has been invested; currently, we have a proposal of Rs 52,000 crore, with projects worth Rs 38,000 crore to be launched by the Prime Minister. We anticipate that investment will exceed Rs 70,000 crore.
- PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome at Palli village in Samba district.