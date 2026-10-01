An explosion at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) killed one person and injured eight others. Karnataka Minister UT Khader visited the site, and CM DK Shivakumar has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Minister Visits Site, Probe Ordered

Karnataka Minister UT Khader on Wednesday visited the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru, where an industrial explosion left eight people injured, and said a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the cause of the incident.

Khader Calls Incident 'Sudden and Shocking'

Khader termed the incident “very sudden and shocking” and said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had immediately taken note of the situation and sought updates. “The unexpected incident that has taken place at Mangalore Petrochemical and Refinery Limited (MRPL) is very sudden and shocking. We have lost one of our brothers who was working there, and eight others have been injured. As soon as I came to know about this incident, the Chief Minister immediately informed me. I visited the spot, interacted with the people, saw what had happened in the area, and got a clear picture of the situation,” he told reporters.

“The CM called me again to enquire about the incident. I informed him about the situation, and he has appointed a senior officer to conduct an inquiry and find out the actual cause behind this incident,” Khader added.

One Dead, BJP MP Offers Condolences

Meanwhile, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta said he had spoken to MRPL officials, the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, district administration officials and fire department personnel regarding the incident. “The fire had been doused, but there was one fatality; a youngster called Manish Karkara suffered fatal injuries, and his body was found at the site. Around eight of them were injured while the rest of them suffered minor injuries, were given initial treatment, and have gone back to their homes.” Chowta said.

“At this point of time, I offer my deep condolences to Manish Karkara, who has lost his life today. I stand with the family of the person who lost his life. We will try to provide all sorts of support for the family,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the incident, emergency teams reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police Confirm Blast Details

According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, eight people sustained injuries after a major blast occurred in the hydro sulphur treatment unit, which was followed by a fire. "Eight people were injured after there was a major blast followed by a fire in the hydro sulphur treatment unit. One injured person, identified as Rajesh, was shifted from the plant premises to Srinivasa Hospital for treatment. He is out of danger; CP, DC and CEO are present here," Police Commissioner Reddy stated.