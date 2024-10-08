Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13,000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T

    The PM Internship Scheme, launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has attracted nearly 50 companies like TCS, L&T, and Tech Mahindra, offering over 13,000 internships to youth. With 200 companies registered so far, the program aims to create over 1.2 lakh internships in the current financial year.

    PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 8:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    Nearly 50 companies, including TCS, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Apollo Tyres, Titan, Divis Labs, and Britannia, have collectively offered more than 13,000 internship opportunities to young individuals through the PM Internship Scheme portal, which opened for corporate registrations last week.  To date, around 200 companies have registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is overseeing the scheme. The program aims to provide over 1.2 lakh internships during the current financial year.

    Salary hike before Diwali? Modi govt likely to increase DA for central employees

    According to sources, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, the Tata Group, and Jubilant Foodworks are among the top contributors offering the highest number of internships so far. The opportunities span various sectors, including banking and financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality, a source added.

    The internship scheme, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last budget, aims to provide internships to one crore youth to bridge the skills gap. The initiative targets the top 500 companies based on CSR spending over the past three years, along with their vendors and suppliers, though companies outside this list are also welcome to join voluntarily.

    In the first phase, which began on September 3, companies from the list of 500 have been invited to register on the dedicated portal and list the internships they are offering under the scheme, aimed at unemployed youth aged 21-24. Candidate registrations will open this Saturday. The plan is to have the first batch of interns on the shop floor by the first week of December for the one-year program, which will include monthly payments of Rs 5,000 and a one-time transfer of Rs 6,000.

    Based on the insights gained, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will finalize the scheme for cabinet approval to expand its reach. The list of 500 partner companies featured on the scheme's website includes prominent names such as Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel, ITC, IndianOil, and ICICI Bank, which rank among the top 10.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress workers celebrate early as it takes lead in early trends in Haryana gcw

    Congress workers celebrate early as party takes lead in early trends in Haryana

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP, list of winners; all you need to know AJR

    J&K Assembly election results 2024: BJP takes leads on 12 seats, shows early trends

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you're thinking about, study reveals shk

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you’re thinking about, study reveals

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes, list of winners, Congress BJP latest news AJR

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Congress crosses majority mark in early trends

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi AJR

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Congress workers celebrate early as it takes lead in early trends in Haryana gcw

    Congress workers celebrate early as party takes lead in early trends in Haryana

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP, list of winners; all you need to know AJR

    J&K Assembly election results 2024: BJP takes leads on 12 seats, shows early trends

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you're thinking about, study reveals shk

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you’re thinking about, study reveals

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes, list of winners, Congress BJP latest news AJR

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Congress crosses majority mark in early trends

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon