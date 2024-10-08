PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13,000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T

The PM Internship Scheme, launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has attracted nearly 50 companies like TCS, L&T, and Tech Mahindra, offering over 13,000 internships to youth. With 200 companies registered so far, the program aims to create over 1.2 lakh internships in the current financial year.

Nearly 50 companies, including TCS, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Apollo Tyres, Titan, Divis Labs, and Britannia, have collectively offered more than 13,000 internship opportunities to young individuals through the PM Internship Scheme portal, which opened for corporate registrations last week. To date, around 200 companies have registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is overseeing the scheme. The program aims to provide over 1.2 lakh internships during the current financial year.

According to sources, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, the Tata Group, and Jubilant Foodworks are among the top contributors offering the highest number of internships so far. The opportunities span various sectors, including banking and financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality, a source added.

The internship scheme, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last budget, aims to provide internships to one crore youth to bridge the skills gap. The initiative targets the top 500 companies based on CSR spending over the past three years, along with their vendors and suppliers, though companies outside this list are also welcome to join voluntarily.

In the first phase, which began on September 3, companies from the list of 500 have been invited to register on the dedicated portal and list the internships they are offering under the scheme, aimed at unemployed youth aged 21-24. Candidate registrations will open this Saturday. The plan is to have the first batch of interns on the shop floor by the first week of December for the one-year program, which will include monthly payments of Rs 5,000 and a one-time transfer of Rs 6,000.

Based on the insights gained, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will finalize the scheme for cabinet approval to expand its reach. The list of 500 partner companies featured on the scheme's website includes prominent names such as Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel, ITC, IndianOil, and ICICI Bank, which rank among the top 10.

