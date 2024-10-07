Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salary hike before Diwali? Modi govt likely to increase DA for central employees

    No more working for less! Will Modi increase salaries significantly? The central government may give a big surprise during Diwali.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

    The Modi government may increase a lot of money this Diwali. This time, the Center is planning to increase the salary after Durga Puja.

    article_image2

    Central government employees have been eagerly waiting for a long time to know when their salaries will increase. This time the center is giving a lot of relief.

    article_image3

    A large amount of money may be credited to the accounts of central government employees during Diwali.

    article_image4

    Everyone has been eagerly waiting for a long time to know when the dearness allowance will increase. This time the Center is going to increase DA by another 3 to 4 percent.

    article_image5

    It has increased by 4 percent announced in March 2024. Currently DA stands at 50 percent of basic pay. After this, DA is likely to increase by another 3 to 4 percent.

    article_image6

    Although DA is announced in January and July every year, this year central government employees may get great news before Puja.

    article_image7

    Apart from this, it is expected that the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners will increase further along with the DA.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details RBA

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

    Bengaluru Child dies after eating birthday cake parents critical vkp

    Bengaluru: Child dies after eating birthday cake, parents critical

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP dmn

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP

    Chaos at Nagpur railway station: Mentally challenged man bludgeons two to death on platform AJR

    Chaos at Nagpur railway station: Mentally challenged man bludgeons two to death on platform

    Testosterone levels affect men's perception of women even when dressed conservatively, study finds shk

    Testosterone levels affect men's perception of women even when they are 'appropriately' dressed, reveals study

    Recent Stories

    Ambani Family Education: Where Did Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Radhika Merchant and other family members study? RBA

    Ambani Family Education: Where Did Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Radhika Merchant and other family members study?

    Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement RBA

    Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details RBA

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

    BREAKING: Fresh Israeli airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH) shk

    Israel carries out airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India RBA

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon