Salary hike before Diwali? Modi govt likely to increase DA for central employees

No more working for less! Will Modi increase salaries significantly? The central government may give a big surprise during Diwali.

The Modi government may increase a lot of money this Diwali. This time, the Center is planning to increase the salary after Durga Puja.

Central government employees have been eagerly waiting for a long time to know when their salaries will increase. This time the center is giving a lot of relief.

A large amount of money may be credited to the accounts of central government employees during Diwali.

Everyone has been eagerly waiting for a long time to know when the dearness allowance will increase. This time the Center is going to increase DA by another 3 to 4 percent.

It has increased by 4 percent announced in March 2024. Currently DA stands at 50 percent of basic pay. After this, DA is likely to increase by another 3 to 4 percent.

Although DA is announced in January and July every year, this year central government employees may get great news before Puja.

Apart from this, it is expected that the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners will increase further along with the DA.

Latest Videos