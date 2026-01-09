Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi govt's reported plan to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for contracts, calling it a 'calibrated capitulation to Chinese aggression' despite ongoing border tensions and China's support for Pakistan.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday slammed the Centre over reports suggesting that the Indian government plans to scrap five-year-old restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts.

Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of communication in Congress, said that the government's deliberations are "calibrated capitulation to Chinese aggression". He further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the proposed move, despite Beijing's continued presence in India's border areas and its open support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

'Humiliating Kowtowing'

"Eight months after China gave full military backing (and fronting) to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and was described by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh as one of India's 'adversaries', the Modi government is now proposing to lift five-year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts," the Congress leader posted on X.

Ramesh said that the "humiliating kowtowing" was taking place even as Indian troops were denied access to the traditional patrolling area. "This is nothing short of a calibrated capitulation to Chinese aggression, born out of the Prime Minister's own weakness - as demonstrated most shamefully by his public clean chit to China on June 19, 2020. This humiliating kowtowing is taking place even as Indian troops are denied access to traditional patrolling areas, China maintains its heavy military presence in eastern Ladakh, continues to provoke on Arunachal Pradesh, and builds the Medog dam on the Brahmaputra - less than a year after giving hyperactive support to Pakistan's attacks on India," he added.

NITI Aayog Recommendations Cited

Ramesh added that these relaxations for Chinese firms are part of the broader set of recommendations proposed by NITI Aayog to remove restrictions on trade with China. "This move follows earlier decisions allowing Chinese firms to invest in India's electronics sector, liberally granting visas to Chinese workers, and comes amid a continuing rise in India's record trade deficit with China. It is part of a broader set of recommendations from NITI Aayog aimed at removing restrictions on Chinese trade and investment in India entirely," he said.

Congress Demands Explanation from PM

Jairam Ramesh demanded an explanation from PM Modi on the government's "U-turn" on China policy. "The Prime Minister's evasions have gone on far too long. He must now explain his government's sudden U-turns on China policy during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament - which has for a very long been denied an opportunity to discuss and debate the challenges and threats from China," he said.

Background of Restrictions and Diplomatic Ties

The restrictions on Chinese firms were imposed following the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020.

The possible shift comes as India and China look to normalise ties amid US pressure on New Delhi. Last year, PM Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.