Union Minister Piyush Goyal campaigned for BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore, praising the people and launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, accusing it of corruption, dynastic politics, and obstructing development projects.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a roadshow supporting BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore North Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan in the Saibaba Colony area, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. During the campaign, party cadres from the BJP and AIADMK welcomed both leaders with garlands made of lotus flowers.

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Addressing the gathering, Vanathi Srinivasan thanked Piyush Goyal for visiting Coimbatore and participating in the campaign, extending a warm welcome on behalf of the people. Speaking later, Piyush Goyal began his address in Tamil, greeting the crowd with "Vanakkam." He said he was campaigning for his "sister" Vanathi Srinivasan and praised the hardworking nature of Coimbatore's people, adding that they were as cheerful as she was.

Goyal Slams DMK for Corruption, Dynastic Politics

He described Tamil Nadu as an economically strong and beautiful state, but alleged that development had stagnated over the past five years due to corruption. The Union Minister further accused the DMK government of hindering development through corrupt practices and claimed that the party was run as a family enterprise.

In contrast, he said the NDA alliance does not promote dynastic politics. Expressing confidence in the upcoming Assembly elections, Piyush Goyal said a new government would be formed under the leadership of the AIADMK within the NDA alliance and that it would deliver governance similar to that of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Alleges Stalin Family Responsible for 'Mafias'

He further alleged that key leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi, and Sabareesan, dominate the DMK, and accused the Stalin family of being responsible for various "mafias." He also criticised DMK leader Senthil Balaji, calling him an "agent" of the ruling family and referring to his past legal issues, which drew slogans from party workers.

Accuses State Govt of Blocking Central Schemes

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on development and claimed that the state government creates obstacles and fails to properly utilise central funds. He accused the DMK government of blocking development projects and attempting to gain financially from central schemes.

"... The Stalin family wants to give every contract to their family and friends... They don't want the metro because they have to do transparent and honest bidding for that. That is not acceptable to the Stalin family because there is no cut, no corruption in the central government projects... If by mistake anybody votes for DMK, you are voting for Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister. Don't make that mistake," he said.

On the Metro Rail project, he alleged that the state government had not provided the required documentation but was blaming the Centre for delays in approvals. He also warned that a vote for Stalin could result in Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming Chief Minister in the future.

Final Appeal to End 'Corrupt Regime'

Highlighting alliance dynamics, Goyal said the AIADMK and BJP function as a united family, while accusing the DMK and Congress of internal conflicts. He also pointed to political rivalries in Kerala between the Congress and Communist parties.

Praising Vanathi Srinivasan, he noted that she had defeated actor Kamal Haasan in the previous election and urged voters to support her again. Calling for the return of "Amma rule" in Tamil Nadu, he appealed to voters to back the NDA alliance to end what he termed a corrupt regime.

Goyal concluded by stating that just as the AIADMK alliance had won all constituencies in Coimbatore in the previous election, it should repeat the performance this time. He added that the road to power in Chennai passes through Coimbatore and urged voters to bring an end to dynastic politics and support the NDA. (ANI)