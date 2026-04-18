Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Congress-DMK, calling them 'anti-women, anti-OBC and anti-Tamil Pride' after a bill failed in Lok Sabha. He also accused the 'Stalin Family' of betraying Ooty and being known only for corruption.

Goyal slams INDI alliance as 'anti-women, anti-OBC'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lashed out at the INDI alliance, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha and accused the Congress-DMK alliance of being "anti-women, anti-OBC and anti-Tamil Pride."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goyal, election in-charge for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, also referred to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women's empowerment. "Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi fought for women. He fought to give them political participation... Women have been left in tears because of this very negative attitude of DMK, Congress, TMC, and the whole INDI alliance... This Congress, DMK, is anti-woman, anti-OBC, anti-Tamil pride, anti-Tamil culture, anti-Tamil people. Therefore, the people of Tamil Nadu have made up their mind; they will never allow a person like Udhayanidhi Stalin to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.

BJP leader accuses 'Stalin Family' of corruption

The BJP leader also accused the "Stalin Family" of corruption. "... The state government, led by CM MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Sabareesan (brother-in-law), the whole family has totally betrayed the people of Ooty and Nilgiris. Today, the whole tea industry is living on broken promises... They are cheating the farmers of Ooty... Corruption is the only thing for which the Stalin family is known... The young men and women cannot get a job without paying cash for a job because of the corruption and bad governance of the Stalin family..."

Stalin thanks INDIA bloc for defeating bill

CM K Stalin on Saturday said the opposition's "struggle against the "black law called delimitation" had succeeded in Parliament, after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He thanked the INDIA bloc MPs and women for defeating it.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.