Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a roadshow in Thanjavur, slamming the DMK as a 'failed government' full of corruption. He alleged the administration supports liquor, sand, and land mafias and failed to provide storage, hurting farmers.

Union Minister and BJP election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, held a road show in Thanjavur on Sunday to campaign in support of the BJP candidate for the Thanjavur Assembly, Karuppu M Muruganantham, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. During the road show, while talking to the reporters, he said, "...Muruganandam is a true son of the soil... He is always amongst the people and has dedicated his whole life to serving society... Our hardworking farmers have suffered because of corruption, as the DMK did not provide storage facilities. It is time for a change... The Stalin government has only brought corruption and commission in the last 5 years to Tamil Nadu... the government which is supporting the liquor mafia, sand mafia, and land mafia..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goyal Alleges Widespread Corruption

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called the ruling administration a "failed government" and accused it of widespread corruption as political tensions rise ahead of the assembly elections. Addressing reporters in Thanjavur while campaigning for a BJP candidate, Goyal alleged that corruption has affected multiple sectors, including liquor trade, sand mining, land allotment, and government recruitment.

"The DMK government has failed on all accounts. It is full of corruption in liquor, sand mining, land allotment, every tender or contract, procurement of medicine...You cannot get a job in the Tamil Nadu government without paying cash for jobs. This government is a failed government," he alleged

Farmers' Plight in 'Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu'

"Once upon a time, this was called the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu. Our Annadatas, our farmers, work very hard. But under the Congress-DMK regime, their sweat has turned into tears. Their crops got destroyed due to unseasonal rains, and there was no storage capacity built by the state government, due to which 20 lakh tons of paddy were destroyed," he said.

Electoral Alliances and Contest

As part of its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 27 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, with counting on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Vijay, through his party TVK, is also set to make his electoral debut, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)