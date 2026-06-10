Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Hanuman Mandir in Delhi to celebrate PM Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected PM. Goyal praised Modi's five decades of service and prayed for his long life and health to continue serving the nation.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. BJP MP Anil Baluni and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal also visited the Hanuman Mandir with Piyush Goyal.

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Goyal Hails PM's 'Unblemished Public Life'

In a post on X, Goyal paid tribute to the Prime Minister, saying that through five decades of unblemished public life and a steadfast commitment to putting the nation first, Modi has taken India to new heights. He added that he prayed to Lord Hanuman for the Prime Minister's long and healthy life and strength to continue serving the nation. "On this historic occasion of becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji, dedicated to the service of Mother India, performed worship and rituals today at the ancient Hanuman Temple in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. With five decades of an unblemished public life and a resolve to place the nation first, Modi ji has elevated India to new heights and paved the way for positive transformation in the lives of crores of fellow citizens. A prayer to Anjani's son Hanuman ji that he bestow upon him excellent health, long life, and strength for continuous service to the nation," said Goyal.

Following his visit to the Hanuman Mandir, the Union Minister expressed confidence that PM Modi's popularity would continue to grow, both within India and on the global stage. "Today is a matter of great pride for all of us that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is touching new heights. I am fully confident that his popularity will increase even more in the country and the world..." Goyal told reporters.

A Testament to Service and Good Governance

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj declared that the record established by Prime Minister Modi as the country's longest-serving elected head of government stands as a testament to his commitment to service, good governance, and determination. "When the resolve is firm, history is made. The record that Prime Minister Modi has created of being the longest-serving elected Prime Minister is a symbol of service, good governance, and determination, and the credit for this goes to the country's voters..." Swaraj told reporters.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Record

PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi termed public service the biggest test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister. (ANI)