Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in New Zealand for the 4th round of India-NZ FTA talks. He highlighted the potential for deeper economic ties and collaboration in sectors like technology, tourism, and education during a business forum in Auckland.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to New Zealand to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between the two nations, an official release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

As per the release, the 4th Round of India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations is currently underway in Auckland. (November 3-7, 2025)

India-New Zealand Business Forum

At the India-New Zealand Business Forum, organised by the Auckland Business Chamber, the Minister joined Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand, for a Fireside Chat moderated by Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

Call for Deeper Economic Partnership

Opening the session, Minister Goyal referred to the Bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, which served as a catalyst for reinvigorating the bilateral relationship and setting a direction for enhanced engagement across sectors. Minister Piyush Goyal called upon both countries to explore innovative avenues of cooperation to deepen their economic partnership. He underscored the immense potential for collaboration across key sectors, including maritime, forestry, sports, education, technology and tourism. He underlined that this was the first visit to New Zealand by such a large business delegation from India, reflecting the confidence and dynamism of Indian industry in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Speaking on the ongoing India-New Zealand FTA negotiations, Minister Piyush Goyal underscored that discussions were progressing with mutual respect and a shared commitment to achieving balanced outcomes. The Minister highlighted that New Zealand stands to benefit from access to India's vast and rapidly growing market, while India can leverage New Zealand's technological expertise and niche capabilities to build mutually rewarding cooperation. He also acknowledged the vital contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening New Zealand's economy and enhancing cultural and people-to-people ties.

Community Engagement in Auckland

At a community event held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland, Piyush Goyal expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, for gracing the occasion and joining in the celebration of the India-New Zealand partnership. In his address, Piyush Goyal spoke of India's deep cultural ethos, stating that while our Janmabhumi (land of birth) connects us to our roots, our Karambhumi (land of work) provides us the opportunity to serve and contribute. He encouraged the Indian community to remain loyal to their Karambhumi while carrying the values of their Janmabhumi in their hearts.

Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about creating more "Successful Kiwi-Bharat Stories" as part of a shared vision for deeper collaboration across sectors. He lauded the hard work of the vibrant Indian diaspora and affirmed that shared values, culture, and aspirations continue to bring India and New Zealand closer, paving the way for a stronger and future-oriented partnership.

NZ PM Luxon Applauds India's Rise

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke of New Zealand's strong support for India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse, stating that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. The Prime Minister emphasised that the India-New Zealand relationship is built on mutual respect, fairness, and a shared vision for prosperity, describing the Indian diaspora as "bridges" that strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

Engaging with Indian Business Leaders

Minister Piyush Goyal held an engaging interaction titled "Tea with Indian Business Delegation" with prominent Indian business leaders. He commended the largest-ever Indian business delegation visiting New Zealand for their active participation in fostering bilateral economic ties. The discussions highlighted growing opportunities for collaboration between the two economies, particularly in agriculture and food processing, wood and forestry, technology, and innovation.

Business leaders appreciated India's forward-looking policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Production Linked Incentive Schemes and Startup India initiative, which have enabled Indian enterprises to expand globally, the release said. Minister Piyush Goyal encouraged Indian businesses to remain persistent, as it is the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of the people that truly drive growth and deepen partnerships. (ANI)