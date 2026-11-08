Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed veteran BJP leader LK Advani as a beacon of inspiration during his 99th birthday celebration, praising his exemplary service, leadership, and pivotal role in building the Bharatiya Janata Party over the decades.

Piyush Goyal Honours LK Advani

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday described veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani's decades-long public career as a source of strength and inspiration for the nation and the party. Spekaing after participating in the havan organised at the BJP headquarters to celebrate Advani's 99th birthday, Goyal highlighted Advani’s impeccable conduct across various leadership roles throughout his distinguished political journey.

"In every role he held, whether in the opposition or in government, be it as Minister of Information and Broadcasting in 1977, as Deputy Prime Minister, or as Home Minister, his conduct and the way he treated party workers set an exemplary standard. This, in itself, is a source of strength for our party; it serves as an inspiration and a profound lesson for us all. We pray to the Almighty for his long life and good health and hope that he continues to inspire and guide us," he said.

Reflections on Leadership and Principles

Goyal recalled how Advani remained committed to ensuring that the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party could move forward. "The natural and effortless way he interacted with everyone, sitting and mingling with people with a spirit of friendship, never once competing or thinking about how he could get ahead. In every matter, his concern was always how the country could move forward, how the party could move forward, without worrying about oneself, staying firmly anchored to principles with a simple nature," he said.

Dedication and Legacy

Praising the former Deputy Prime Minister's dedication to work, the Union Minister prayed for Advani's long life and good health as he enters his 100th year. "I believe that the way he dedicated his entire life to the nation, today, as we have gathered here to celebrate the auspicious occasion of his entering his 100th year (his 99th birthday). We pray to God for his long life, good health, and that he continues to inspire and guide us in the same way," he said.

Speaking to the reporters after the event, Goyal emphasised that LK Advani loved every single party worker. Crediting Advani with transforming Bharatiya Jan Sangh into Bharatiya Janata Party, one of the world's largest parties, he said, "Lal Krishna Advani Ji has been an inspiration to all of us, as well as a guide. He loved every single worker, and the way he built the party from the days of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh into the world's largest party today is something we take immense pride in."

"Inspired by Lal Krishna Advani Ji’s life, his firm resolve, and the path he showed us, a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party will always keep the nation first, the party second, and oneself last," he added.

Birthday Observance Details

Earlier today, the BJP organised a havan from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM for former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on his 99th birthday. A video presentation of approximately 20 minutes based on Advani's major speeches and life journey was also displayed from 10:45 AM to 11:00 AM.