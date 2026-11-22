Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized PM Modi's FICCI remarks, calling them political theatrics. He accuses the government of favoring big businesses while ordinary citizens struggle with stagnant wages despite years of corporate tax concessions.

Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi for Political Theatrics Over Corporate

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Keralam Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks questioning corporate India on salary hikes and job creation, accusing him of favouring big businesses through tax concessions while ordinary people faced stagnant wages and rising living costs.

In a post shared on X, Vijayan described the Prime Minister's remarks at the centenary convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as "political theatrics" and questioned his government's economic policies. "After spending 12 years cutting corporate taxes and extending concessions to big businesses, Narendra Modi is now pretending to speak for ordinary people by questioning why corporates have not raised wages or created more jobs. This sudden concern for workers is nothing but political theatrics," Vijayan said.

He further alleged that corporate profits had increased while ordinary people continued to struggle with stagnant wages and rising living costs. "When corporate profits soared while ordinary people struggled with stagnant wages and rising living costs, where was this concern? Having built an economic model that favours corporates, Modi cannot now escape responsibility by putting on a show of confronting them," he added. After spending 12 years cutting corporate taxes and extending concessions to big businesses, Narendra Modi is now pretending to speak for ordinary people by questioning why corporates have not raised wages or created more jobs. This sudden concern for workers is nothing but political theatrics. When corporate profits soared while ordinary people struggled with stagnant wages and rising living costs, where was this concern? Having built an economic model that favours corporates, Modi cannot now escape responsibility by putting on a show of confronting them. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 22, 2026

The remarks came after Prime Minister Modi questioned corporate leaders over whether they had increased employees' salaries or expanded their workforce despite the government's tax concessions and reforms. Addressing the FICCI centenary convention on Thursday, the Prime Minister highlighted his government’s push for 'Ease of Doing Business' and tax relief, including a reduction in the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent and the provision of income tax exemption on annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh.

"We brought the basic corporate tax rate down from 30% in 2014 to 22%, and today there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. Did you increase your employees' salaries or hire more staff? No! You think: 'Modi-ji, you do it; we'll manage our end!' Is this how it should work?" PM Modi said. Highlighting India's economic performance, PM Modi said the country remained the world's fastest-growing major economy, with projected growth of around 7 per cent. He also said goods exports in October reached nearly USD 50 billion, marking the highest-ever monthly figure. (ANI)