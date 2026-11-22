Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has demanded a Supreme Court-supervised probe into the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, questioning the delay in filing the FIR and alleging that senior trust officials are being shielded.

Congress Demands SC Monitored Probe Into Ram Mandir Theft Charges

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday demanded an independent investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervision into the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging an attempt by the Uttar Pradesh government to shield senior Trust officials. In an X post, the Congress leader alleged a delay in registration of an FIR in the case. He questioned why Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao were named as witnesses and not accused.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Stolen Offerings, Betrayed Faith. A 74,000-page charge sheet has been filed in the case of the theft of offerings at the Ram Temple. But the question is: does this charge sheet contain a complete account of the thefts, or has it merely named eight employees as accused, shielding prominent figures and sidestepping serious questions?”

“According to the charge sheet, a video of the theft reached Champat Rai on WhatsApp on the night of June 4, 2026. The video showed bundles of Rs 225,000 in cash kept in a bathroom. The accompanying message said that thefts had been taking place for several days. On June 5, Anil Mishra, Gopal Ji and Narendra Ji watched the theft video on a laptop at Champat Rai’s residence. In other words, evidence of the theft had already reached the trust’s top officials. Despite this, the FIR was registered on June 25. Why was no action taken for 21 days after the video was received? Who is responsible for this delay?” he added.

He asked to what extent the senior officials were involved and to whom evidence of the alleged theft reached. “After 21 days, the FIR was registered, and arrests began. During these 21 days, the accused neither fled nor disappeared. Were they confident that nothing would happen to them? Then why was there such a delay in registering the FIR?... The question is not who was made an accused and who a witness. The question is: to what extent was the role of the senior officials to whom evidence of the theft reached, and in whose presence the recovery was made, investigated?” he asked.

Jairam Ramesh also flagged the allegations against Champat Rai of inflating the price of the land sold to the Ram Temple Trust. He stated that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sought the apex court’s intervention in 2021 and asked why the inquiry report has not been made public yet.

He posted, “The questions raised over land deals are not new either. In 2021, there were allegations that land purchased for Rs 2 crore was sold to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore just 10 minutes later. Champat Rai had made the purchase on behalf of the trust, and Anil Mishra was described as a witness to the deal. Being a witness meant he was directly present and involved in the entire sequence of events! At the time, the Congress had also demanded an investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervision. In December 2021, Priyanka Gandhi once again demanded the Supreme Court’s intervention and questioned the government’s investigation. The government did set up an inquiry committee, but its report has still not been made public. Why?”

Along with the delay in the FIR and accountability of the Trust’s senior officials, Jairam Ramesh sought the CCTV footage timeline to be made public and an investigation report into the land dealings in 2021. He said, “The full truth must be told to the public. The BJP government should answer these questions: 1. Why was no FIR registered until June 25, despite the theft video being received on June 4 and watched on June 5? 2. Why was no FIR registered on Santosh Dubey’s complaint alleging misappropriation of more than Rs 200 crore? 3. Where is the report of the committee investigating the 2021 land deals? Why has it not been made public? 4. Why have the date-wise CCTV timeline of the 304 instances of theft and the complete details of the investigation not been made public? 5. Who determined the investigation and accountability of the trust’s senior officials?’

“The Congress demands an independent investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervision, with the investigation reporting directly to the court. The scope of the investigation must not remain limited to just eight employees. The trust’s operations and the role of every person in a position of responsibility must be examined,” the post read.

The chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in September named eight accused, including Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu. Around 98 individuals were listed as witnesses in the case, including then General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Ji. The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case had stirred a political row in Uttar Pradesh, which is bound for elections in 2027. (ANI)