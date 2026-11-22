BJP Leaders Assert Lathi and Laptop Strategy for UP 2027 Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday asserted that the combination of strict law enforcement and digital progress will propel the party to victory again in the 2027 state Assembly elections. In a post on X, Chaudhary emphasised that authority must remain firmly with the state's law enforcement machinery. He weighed in on the political symbolism surrounding the baton (lathi), saying that it can provide support to the weak and can be used against injustice. "A roar against injustice, and a force for justice too. The only difference is that the baton should be in the hands of the law, not in the hands of troublemakers and rioters. The baton was also in Bapu's hands. It became a symbol of India's struggle and inner strength against injustice, oppression and anarchy," he said.

The BJP UP President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards Digital India, noting that India's UPI is celebrated worldwide and acts as a map for digital revolution for many countries. "The laptop and tablet symbolise the 'Digital India' of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanks to which India's UPI is making waves around the world. The country's 'digital revolution' has become a roadmap for the future of many countries," he said. Further, exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "In the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India, both the baton of the law and the laptop of the digital revolution will win again in 2027."

Chaudhary's remarks come amid heightened political campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) have been trading barbs over governance symbols. During Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur, opposition supporters and party messaging highlighted laptops—a flagship welfare scheme of the previous SP government—while targeting the BJP over law enforcement policies, prompting slogans and counter-campaigns around "lathi versus laptop".

In a post on X, Yadav asserted that the people have begun to understand the difference between the progressive thinking of those who distribute laptops and the narrow-minded mentality of those who distribute batons. "The common people are now beginning to understand the benefits and drawbacks of the difference between the progressive, scientific, positive, big-picture thinking of those who distribute ‘laptops’ and the backward, conservative, reactionary, narrow-minded mentality of those who distribute ‘batons’. That is why now. ‘The baton will lose; the laptop will win!’," he said. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)