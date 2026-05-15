CPI(M)'s Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Centre's Rs 3/litre fuel price hike as a 'cruel betrayal.' He said it burdens common people facing inflation and accused the government of protecting corporate interests while 'looting the people'.

Former Keralam Chief Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday strongly criticised the Centre's decision to increase fuel prices, describing it as a "cruel betrayal of the people" at a time when citizens are already struggling with rising living costs and inflation. Today, the Centre hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre with Brent crude price hovering above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

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In a statement from Vijayan's office, the senior CPI(M) leader said that the hike in petrol and diesel prices would place an additional burden on ordinary people who are facing severe financial pressure due to increasing prices of essential commodities and daily expenses. He alleged that when international crude oil prices had declined, the Centre failed to pass on the benefit to the public. Instead, the government has now increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each, citing losses faced by oil companies.

'Centre protecting corporate interests'

The CPI(M) leader also criticised the Centre's handling of cooking gas pricing and supply, stating that shortages and repeated price hikes caused by "flawed policies" had already pushed people into hardship. Rather than offering relief, the government was imposing further financial strain on citizens, he said.

According to the statement, Vijayan said that the latest fuel price hike would trigger another rise in transportation charges and the prices of essential goods, affecting workers, farmers, and middle-class families the most. He further accused the Central Government of protecting corporate interests while "looting the people" through repeated fuel price increases.

Demanding immediate intervention, Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to withdraw what he termed the "unjust decision" and take measures to reduce the burden on the public.

West Asia crisis pushes crude price

The fuel price hike comes amid escalating global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.

Centre defends move

Meanwhile, the Centre has defended the price hike. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju compared the 3.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent price rise of petrol in India with other countries, claiming they have witnessed hikes ranging from 20 to nearly 100 per cent due to the West Asia conflict. (ANI)