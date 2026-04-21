A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court alleging unauthorised recording and circulation of court proceedings involving Arvind Kejriwal. It seeks removal of the content from social media and action against those who shared it.

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court alleging unauthorised recording and circulation of court proceedings involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with a plea seeking removal of such content from social media platforms.

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The petition relates to the hearing held on April 13, 2026, before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, where Kejriwal had appeared in person to argue his plea seeking recusal of the judge in a case linked to the Delhi Liquor Policy investigation being conducted by central agencies, including the CBI and ED.

Allegations and Named Individuals

The plea has been filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who claims that the court proceedings stated to be around 45 to 50 minutes long were recorded without permission and later widely circulated on platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. According to the petition, the video and audio clips were shared in a manner that created a misleading narrative and harmed the image of the judiciary.

It is alleged that several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and members of other political parties actively posted and reshared the recordings. The petition names leaders, including Digvijaya Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj, among others, for allegedly uploading or amplifying the content on social media. It further states that Kejriwal himself reposted certain clips, contributing to their wider circulation.

The plea also refers to other individuals and public figures, including journalist Ravish Kumar, along with several political functionaries such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Pardeep Sahni, Jarnail Singh, Mukesh Ahlawat and Vinay Mishra, alleging that they too shared or circulated the court proceedings on social media platforms, thereby contributing to its widespread dissemination.

Violation of Court Rules Cited

The plea contends that such recording and publication of court proceedings is barred under the "High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021" as well as the "Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025," which prohibit unauthorised recording or sharing of court hearings without permission.

Calling the incident serious, the petition argues that the circulation of such material undermines the dignity of the court and may erode public confidence in the judicial system. The petitioner has sought directions to immediately remove the alleged recordings and to take appropriate legal action against those responsible. The matter is expected to come up for hearing in due course.