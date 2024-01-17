PIL filed at Allahabad High Court seeking ban on ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Temple

A PIL challenging the government's decision to organize religious events leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha ceremony has been filed in the Allahabad High Court. The petition, presented by advocates including Narottam Shukla, demands the annulment of the Chief Secretary's government order. The court declined an urgent hearing, and the PIL contends that the ceremony is against tradition, with objections from Shankaracharyas and allegations of political motives by the BJP. The case is scheduled for a regular hearing on Friday.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's decision to organize religious events across the state from January 14 to 22, leading up to the Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha ceremony, has been filed in the Allahabad High Court. Advocates, including All India Lawyers Union state president Narottam Shukla and Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, among others, demand the cancellation of the government order issued by the Chief Secretary in this regard.

The PIL, presented by advocates including Narottam Shukla, President of All India Lawyers Union, along with Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, Arvind Kumar Rai, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Gunjan Sharma, Dharmendra Singh, and others, specifically seeks the annulment of the Chief Secretary's issued government order.



Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more

The Allahabad High Court has declined an urgent hearing on the petition, indicating that the matter will be heard when regular numbers are available.

The PIL contends that on December 21, 2023, the Chief Secretary issued a government order instructing all District Magistrates to organize various religious events, including bhajan, kirtan, Ramayana, Manas Path, Rath Yatra, and Kalash Yatra in all temples across their districts from January 14 to 22.

The petition has been filed by Bhola Das from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The document references objections from Shankaracharyas and calls for a prohibition on the ceremony. The filing states, "A religious programme is going to be organised in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed at the under-construction temple. The ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shankaracharyas have an objection to the Pran Pratistha programme."

The petition further claims that the 'Pran Pratishtha' is against the Sanatana tradition and alleges that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is orchestrating the ceremony for electoral gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

Stating objections to the Pran Pratishtha programme, the PIL argues against religious programs during the Paush month, pointing out that the temple remains incomplete, making the consecration of gods infeasible. The participation of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister in the event is also contested as contrary to the Constitution, with the PIL viewing the entire event as an election tactic.

The case is expected to be heard in the high court on Friday.