Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika condemned the "barbaric" police action on protesting students in Jharkhand, targeting the Congress-JMM government. He challenged Rahul Gandhi to a parliamentary debate and accused him of double standards and hypocrisy.

Hazarika Condemns 'Barbaric' Police Action in Jharkhand

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over the alleged police action against protesting students in Jharkhand and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to face a debate in Parliament instead of disrupting proceedings.

Addressing a press conference at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Hazarika condemned what he described as "barbaric" police excesses against students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and alleged question-paper leaks.

Hazarika alleged that the students had been protesting peacefully and in a disciplined manner while demanding action over issues concerning their employment opportunities and future. He accused the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government of using excessive force against the protesters and alleged that tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges were used during the agitation.

The Assam minister also referred to visuals from the protest and alleged that some female protesters' clothes were torn during the police action. These allegations were part of the BJP leader's criticism of the Jharkhand government's handling of the student agitation.

Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Alleges 'Double Standards'

Hazarika alleged that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, who frequently speak about student issues, had remained silent over the Ranchi protests.

"Rahul Gandhi must answer," Hazarika said, questioning why the Congress leader had not travelled to Jharkhand to meet the protesting students and assess their grievances. He alleged that the Congress was adopting "double standards" depending on whether an issue offered political advantage to the party.

Hazarika further alleged that the alleged police action against the students had taken place under directions linked to Rahul Gandhi, though he did not provide evidence for the claim. He demanded that the Congress and JMM government immediately address the grievances of the protesting students and said the BJP stood with the youth and student community of Jharkhand.

Slams Opposition for Disrupting Parliament

The minister also turned his criticism towards the ongoing political confrontation in Parliament, accusing Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly changing his demands and preventing the House from functioning. Hazarika claimed that Rahul Gandhi had initially demanded the resignation of the Education Minister and later sought a discussion on NEET. He said the government subsequently agreed to discussions and strengthened legislation relating to question-paper leaks.

The Assam minister also referred to Rahul Gandhi's demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the recent protest-related issues. Hazarika said the government had made it clear that the Home Minister was prepared to respond on the floor of Parliament if the House was allowed to function.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, the Hon'ble Home Minister is ready to answer every question you have raised. Now, do not flee the battlefield. Do not be afraid of debate," Hazarika said.

Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Spreading Falsehoods

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks regarding alleged firing during a protest at Jantar Mantar, claiming that no firing had taken place. "When not a single shot was fired at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi has nevertheless levelled an allegation of firing. Rahul Gandhi must stop spreading falsehoods," Hazarika said.

Hazarika alleged that the Opposition did not genuinely want the Home Minister to respond in Parliament and claimed that a substantive debate would expose what he described as misinformation being spread by Rahul Gandhi.

Political Confrontation Intensifies Over Protests

The minister's remarks came amid an intensifying political confrontation over the Jharkhand student protests. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have backed the protesting students and criticised the use of force against them.

The Jharkhand agitation has centred on demands by students and job aspirants for action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protests intensified in Ranchi after demonstrators marched towards the state Assembly, leading to a confrontation with police.

The issue has since moved into the political arena, with the BJP attacking the Jharkhand government over the handling of the protests, while Congress leaders have demanded that the grievances of the students be addressed. Hazarika concluded by accusing the Congress of political hypocrisy and asserted that the BJP would continue to stand with students and young people demanding action over recruitment-related issues. (ANI)