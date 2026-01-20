BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar slammed the Telangana government's notice to Harish Rao in the phone-tapping case, calling it a 'fictional' and 'untenable' case meant for 'vindictive intimidation' and to silence opposition dissent.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Tuesday launched an attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the notice sent to BRS MLA Harish Rao in the phone-tapping case, calling it "fictional Telephone Tapping Case Series."

'Vindictive Intimidation, Not Investigation'

In a detailed post on X, Sravan said that the notice is based on an untenable case, meant for "vindictive intimidation, not investigation." "The Revanth Reddy government has just released the latest episode of its fictional 'Telephone Tapping Case Series'. The notice issued to Sri @BRSHarish based on an untenable case (Registered on 10.03.2024; Crime No. 243/2024) exposes that it is only meant for VINDICTIVE INTIMIDATION, not INVESTIGATION," he wrote.

He accused the government of weaponising a "laundry list" of sections in order to silence dissent. "By weaponizing a "laundry list" of IPC, PDPP, and IT Act sections, this regime has exposed its true agenda to humiliate, not to seek truth, but to silence dissent," he added.

'State-Sponsored Vengeance'

He further lauded Harish Rao for questioning the government's alleged scams and malpractices and called the notice a state-sponsored vengeance to suppress the opposition. "Harish Rao is relentlessly questioning and exposing the malpractices of this government, from irrigation tender scams and financial mismanagement to the sand mafia and Singareni deals; he has unmasked the corruption of this regime. This is state-sponsored vengeance, a dictatorial attempt to suppress an Opposition that refuses to bow," he stated.

'You Cannot Manufacture Silence'

Terming the Reddy government as "weak," Sravan asserted that the state will continue to raise its voice. "But let the Revanth Reddy regime @TelanganaCMO remember one fundamental truth that 'Vendetta is the weapon of the weak, never the strong.' Telangana was not born out of fear; it was forged in the fire of struggle. And you can manufacture cases, but you cannot manufacture silence. You can command the police, but you cannot command the conscience of the people," he noted.

Harish Rao Summoned in Phone-Tapping Case

This comes after the police sent a notice to BRS leader Harish Rao last night in connection with the phone-tapping case. Harish Rao is required to appear at the Jubilee Hills police station at 11 AM today. KTR and other BRS leaders will gather at Telangana Bhavan at 9 AM. (ANI)